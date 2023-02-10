Kalida 49, Continental 30
CONTINENTAL — Kalida earned its first outright Putnam County League championship in four years with a 49-30 win at Continental.
Jaden Smith put up 13 points to pace the league unbeaten Wildcats (16-4, 7-0 PCL) while Drew Fersch chipped in 10 points. Mason Rayle’s 15 points were tops for the Pirates (7-12, 3-3), which have tallied their most league wins since 2017.
KALIDA (49) - Stechschulte 8; Fersch 10; Miller 9; Smith 13; Warnecke 9.
CONTINENTAL (30) - Knipp-Williams 8; Ma. Rayle 15; Thomsen 3; J. Etter 3.
Kalida 17 6 13 13 - 49
Continental 10 2 13 5 - 30
Southview 47, Napoleon 44
NAPOLEON — Southview rallied from five down after the first quarter to hold off Napoleon for a 47-44 NLL victory.
Andrew Williams tallied 15 points in the setback for Napoleon (8-11, 3-9 NLL) while Caden Kruse chipped in 14.
Micah Bays’ 19 points led all scorers for the Cougars (9-11, 4-8).
SOUTHVIEW (47) - Carter 13; Alexander III 8; Sears 0; Zobrist 4; Bays 19; Offenburg 2; Steinhauser 1; Selmon 0; Powers 0. Totals 15-16-47.
NAPOLEON (44) - Ressler 6; Wolf 2; Woods 0; Williams 15; Kruse 14; Stoner 5; Rubinstein 2. Totals 15-9-44.
Three-point goals: Southview - Bays. Napoleon - Ressler 2, Kruse 2, Williams.
Southview 9 13 13 12 - 47
Napoleon 14 9 5 16 - 44
Swanton 36, Bryan 31
BRYAN — Swanton shook off a pesky Bryan squad to nab a 36-31 league victory.
Cole Mitchey netted 12 points to pace the Bulldogs (16-4, 3-3 NWOAL), which trailed 16-13 at halftime.
Sam Herold’s 11 points were tops for the Golden Bears (4-16, 0-6).
SWANTON (36) - O’Shea 0; Robinson 2; Smigelski 0; Mitchey 12; Callicotte 5; Borojevich 8; Davis 5; Wood 4. Totals 10-15-36.
BRYAN (31) - Kepler 1; Cox 9; Pelz 2; Watson 3; Koenig 0; Brown 0; Herold 11; Dominique 5. Totals 11-8-31.
Three-point goals: Swanton - Callicotte. Bryan - Herold.
Swanton 9 4 10 13 - 36
Bryan 8 8 5 10 - 31
Reserves: Swanton, 39-36.
Girls
Miller City 61, Fort Jennings 31
MILLER CITY — Miller City capped the regular season with a .500 mark, defeating PCL foe Fort Jennings, 60-31.
Ava Ruck netted a dozen points to lead the Wildcats (11-11, 3-4 PCL) while Grace Pfau tallied 10 points and three steals against the Musketeers (3-19, 2-5).
FORT JENNINGS (31) - Calvelage 3; Ricker 5; Siefker 2; Dickman 4; Von Sossan 5; Grote 3; Pothast 9. Totals 8-14-30.
MILLER CITY (60) - C. Erford 7; Wenzinger 5; Ruck 12; Schnipke 7; Inkrott 6; Hermiller 2; Michel 2; Warnimont 4; G. Pfau 10; M. Erford 5. Totals 20-52 15-20 49.
Three-point goals: Fort Jennings - Von Sossan. Miller City - Inkrott 2, G. Pfau 2, C. Erford. Rebounds: Miller City 26 (Warnimont, Inkrott 5). Turnovers: Miller City 11.
Fort Jennings 5 8 10 8 - 31
Miller City 18 8 15 19 - 60
Reserves: Miller City, 25-6.
Genoa 55, North Central 44
PIONEER — Genoa staked out a 34-13 halftime lead against North Central and held off a fourth-quarter rally to win, 55-44.
Makinzy King’s 14 points paced the Eagles (3-19) in the loss, as NC outscored Genoa 22-8 in the fourth quarter.
Freshman Addisyn Moritz rolled up 32 points in the win for the Comets (9-13).
GENOA (55) - Edens 0; Lopez 3; Boyd 5; Brewer 0; Moritz 32; Combs 5; Bickel 2; Coleman 8. Totals 16-16-55.
NORTH CENTRAL (44) - Meyers 8; Burnett 9; Cruz 3; Zimmerman 6; Turner 0; Dominguez 4; King 14; Reyome 0; Frame 0. Totals 19-4-44.
Three-point goals: Genoa - Moritz 4, Boyd, Combs, Coleman. North Central - Burnett, Cruz. Turnovers: Genoa 13, North Central 9.
Genoa 16 18 13 8 - 55
North Central 4 9 9 22 - 44
Reserves: Genoa, 21-17 (two quarters).
