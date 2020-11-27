DELPHOS — Antwerp took advantage of a commanding 29-14 edge on the glass as the Archers dispatched host Delphos St. John's at 'The Vatican' on Friday, 60-46.
Luke Krouse led four players in double figures for the Archers (1-0) with 15 points. Austin Lichty had 13 points and Jagger Landers added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Landon Brewer chipped in 10.
Landon Elwer's 14 points paced the Blue Jays (0-1) while Nolan Schwinnen netted 12.
ANTWERP (60) - Lichty 13; Recker 0; Hines 0; Landers 12; Phares 0; Krouse 15; Moore 0; McMichael 0; Sheedy 8; Sproles 2; Steel 0; Brewer 10. Totals 22-45 11-16 60.
DELPHOS ST. JOHN'S (46) - Olson 8; Schulte 0; Kahny 5; Bonifas 3; Gillespie 4; Elwer 14; Schwinnen 12; Kerner 0. Totals 18-40 6-9 46.
Three-point goals: Antwerp (Brewer 2, Lichty, Krouse, Sheedy), Delphos St. John's (Olson 2, Schwinnen 2). Rebounds: Antwerp 29 (Landers 10), Delphos St. John's 14. Turnovers: Antwerp 11, Delphos St. John's 8.
Antwerp 10 19 15 16 - 60
Delphos St. John's 10 9 15 12 - 46
Reserves: Delphos St. John's. 39-36 (OT).
Ottoville 69, Cory-Rawson 33
MT. CORY — Ottoville blitzed Cory-Rawson 27-2 in the first quarter and rolled to a 69-33 win over the host Hornets.
Josh Thorbahn paced the Big Green (1-0) with 19 points and five 3-pointers, eclipsing the 1,000-point mark for his career. William Miller added 15 points, including three longballs, and Ryan Suever added 13.
Grant Bacon's nine points topped the tally for Cory-Rawson (0-1).
OTTOVILLE (69) - Miller 15; Schlagbaum 5; Manns 2; Suever 13; Kortokrax 6; Thorbahn 19; Hanneman 3; Edelbrock 6. Totals 25-8-69.
CORY-RAWSON (33) - White 6; Davis 1; Skulina 0; Bixler 4; Marshall 2; Lee 6; Miracle 2; Kisseberth 3; Bacon 9. Totals 12-28 8-15 33.
Three-point goals: Ottoville - Thorbahn 5, Miller 3, Edelbrock 2, Schlagbaum, Suever, Hanneman. Cory-Rawson - Kisseberth. Rebounds: Cory-Rawson 19 (Lee 6). Turnovers: Cory-Rawson 17.
Ottoville 27 9 22 11 - 69
Cory-Rawson 2 15 2 14 - 33
Reserves: Ottoville won.
