METAMORA — Archbold scored seven runs in the first inning and was able to hold on for a 7-6 victory at Evergreen on Friday to clinch a share of their first Northwest Ohio Athletic League title since 2019.
Jayden Seiler threw six and a third of an inning and gave up two earned on six hits while striking out seven. Six different Blue Streaks had RBIs at the plate while Brian Burrowes and Devon Morris each had multi-hit days.
Evergreen saw Layne Vance triple and take the loss on the mound. The Vikings scored five runs in the fourth inning to draw within one but could not score in the final three innings.
Archbold 700 000 0 - 7 7 1
Evergreen 100 500 0 - 6 6 1
Records: Archbold 14-6, 6-1 NWOAL; Evergren 9-12, 3-4 NWOAL.
Winning pitcher: Jayden Seiler (6.1 innings, 6 hits, 6 runs, 2 earned, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Krayton Kern.
Losing pitcher: Layne Vance (0.1 innings, 3 hits, 6 runs, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Brady Kanneman.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - Brian Burrowes double, single; Devon Morris 2 singles. (Evergreen) - Layne Vance triple, 2 RBIs; Colten Robertson 2 runs; Conner Hewson 2 singles.
Paulding 5, Pandora-Gilboa 4
PAULDING — Paulding clawed back from a 2-0 first inning deficit, walking off Pandora-Gilboa with 5-4 win in non-league action.
The Panthers saw a 4-2 lead slip from their fingers, giving up two runs in the top of the seventh inning before scratching across a run in the bottom of seven to take the win.
Jacob Martinez earned the complete game win on the mound, striking out 11 and giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits while also notching two singles at the plate.
P-G 200 000 2 - 4 5 2
Paulding 101 002 1 - 5 8 0
Records: Paulding 14-11
Winning pitcher: Jacob Martinez (7 innings, 5 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 11 strikeouts, 3 errors.
Losing pitcher: Camden Teman (0.2 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Jacob Maag.
Leading hitters: (P-G) - 5 hits. (Paulding) - Kane Jones 2 runs; Ethan Foltz double; Jacob Martinez 2 singles.
Miller City 12, Wayne Trace 9
HAVILAND — Miller City and Wayne Trace engaged in a shootout on Friday as the Wildcats came away with a 12-9 win over the Raiders in Haviland.
Thomas Weis picked up the win for Miller City with three innings of work. Tyler Davis was handed the loss.
Caleb Niese left the yard and drove in two runs for the Wildcats while both Brendan Barlage and C.J. Lehman doubled twice. Wayne Trace saw Davis drive in three runs while Kyle Forrer had a two-hit, two-RBI day.
M. City 041 320 2 - 12 11 2
W. Trace 105 030 0 - 9 7 4
Records: Miller City 15-11, Wayne Trace 16-6
Winning pitcher: Thomas Weis (3 innings, 4 hits, 6 runs, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Others: Brayden Niese, Andrew Weis.
Losing pitcher: Tyler Davis (3.1 innings, 9 hits, 8 runs, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Cale Winans.
Leading hitters: (Miller City) - Brent Koenig 3 runs; C.J. Lehman 2 doubles, single; Caleb Niese home run, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Brendan Barlage 2 doubles, 2 runs; Andrew Weis 2 RBIs. (Wayne Trace) - Kyle Slade 2 runs; Kyle Forrer double, single, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Tyler Davis double, single, 3 RBIs.
