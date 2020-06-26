The city of Defiance will be the destination for plenty of visitors this weekend as the Uncle Charlie's GrandSlam Showcase Tournament will begin in earnest on Saturday, featuring 70 travel softball teams between 14U, 16U and 18U divisions.
The event, which will begin Friday with a camp at Diehl Park from 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m. with college coaches in attendance, is part of a tournament setup through Uncle Charlie's Tournaments, a travel softball organization.
The original tournament setup featured games played across Defiance at Diehl Park, Defiance High School, Defiance College, Tinora and Ayersville but with the uncertainty of past months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, plans were altered.
Now, games will be played at Diehl Park and Sal Hench Field at Defiance College, along with competition at parks in Findlay and Fostoria.
The potential of the impact of the tournament on the area scene is still substantial, despite a lessened scope.
"We definitely foresee a future with the Defiance area," said Shannon Cole, a tournament director with Uncle Charlie's Tournaments. "We'd planned on a long term deal to help continue bringing in business for hotels and local business in Defiance. USA Softball had had the 14U state championships in the area for 20-some years and for whate ever reasons, it had gone away.
"USA Softball reached out to us and told us they'd like to have events in northwest Ohio and I want to recognize the Defiance Visitor's Bureau and Josh Busch at Defiance Softball, they've been absolutely amazing and they've done everything under the sun to welcome us in the community."
The original plans included a music festival at the George M. Smart Center at Defiance College to be open to families, tournament and camp attendees but that portion of the weekend's festivities will have to wait until next year.
Cole also expressed a desire from the tournament planners' ends to work in conjunction with the area leagues, not against.
"We want to be an asset, not a detriment to local softball," said Cole. "That's where guys like Josh come in and have been excellent. Communities still get to have players participate in the day-to-day leagues while also bringing in a potential 70-80 team event."
The event, which will see games played both Saturday and Sunday, will include 70 teams from Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania.
The 2020 event will feature nine 14U teams, 48 total 16U teams and 14 18U teams across the various sites.
The weekend's events will provide somewhat of a trial run for a larger-scale event in 2021 when the regulations and impact of the coronavirus outbreak are hopefully in check.
"We had so many more things planned for this go-round but we want to put on the best event we can with what the circumstances are," said Cole. "We look for 2021 to be bigger and better. We have ideas for concerts with the Visitor's Bureau putting on some activities downtown. With 70-some teams coming to events, that's two to three thousand people wanting something to do and the local community can share in the event."
Ohio's process of re-opening the state has given them a bit of an advantage in comparison to neighboring states, noted Cole.
"Ohio's one of the only games in town in regards to the surrounding states," said Cole. "For a lot of people, the only opportunity to get on the field is in the great state of Ohio. We've been very fortunate to work with some great facilities while abiding by all the restrictions."
Friday's college showcase will take place at Diehl Park from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., with games starting at around 12:30 p.m. Competition in the GrandSlam Tournament will begin Saturday at both Diehl Park and at Defiance College.
