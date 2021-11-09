Lake High School is accepting applications for its head varsity baseball coaching vacancy. Applicants should download an application form from the school’s website at www.lakeschools.org/Downloads/Coach-Application-Form-fillable.pdf. The form should be emailed with a resume and list of qualifications to Lake Director of Athletics Dave Shaffer at dshaffer@lakeschools.org by Friday, Nov. 12.

