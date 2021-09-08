The Northwest Ohio District VII Basketball Coaches’ Association has announced that Napoleon head girls basketball coach Corey Kreinbrink will be one of three clinicians for the organization’s fall coaching clinic.
Kreinbrink, who helped guide the Wildcats to the 2021 Division II state championship this March and back-to-back regional championships, will join University of Michigan men’s basketball associate head coach and former St. Joseph’s University head coach Phil Martelli and Wittenberg University head men’s basketball coach Matt Croci as clinicians.
“We were lucky that our clinic date worked with coach Kreinbrink’s schedule so he could be one of our three clinicians,” said NOD7BCA clinic director Derek Sheridan. “The program he has built at Napoleon High School is far beyond impressive. We are looking forward to learning from his presentation.”
Added Sheridan: “This is a great opportunity for coaches of all levels to learn from not only one of northwest Ohio’s best in coach Kreinbrink, but also from two of the most respected college basketball coaches in their respective divisions. Coach Martelli has been a coaching legend for decades and coach Croci’s Wittenberg Tigers are 97-20 over the last four years. Additionally, coach Croci is a northwest Ohio product, having played his high school basketball for coach Ed Heintschel at (Toledo) St. John’s Jesuit. We believe that this is not only one of the most affordable coaching clinics but also one of the best.”
The clinic will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23 at Lourdes University in Sylvania. Each clinician will utilize Lourdes University men’s basketball players as their on-the-court demonstrators. Anyone who wishes to receive a clinic brochure can contact Sheridan at derek.sheridan44@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.