The Crescent-News hosted the annual Defiance-Napoleon Captain’s Luncheon at Kissner’s Restaurant in Defiance on Wednesday. Team captains from both teams, along with their head coaches, joined C-N staff members for a meal at Kissner’s as both sides prepare for the upcoming football season and their season opener with The River Rock on the line.
The two teams will face off Thursday, Aug. 29 at Fred J. Brown Stadium in Defiance for the 97th time in the historic rivalry with Napoleon holding a 53-41-2 all-time advantage.
Team captains included, from left: Defiance’s Tyrel Goings (20), Caden Kline (11), Romero Pearson (40) and Zach Parrish (58) and Napoleon’s Jarrett Gerdeman (6), Andrew Warncke (11) and Donovan Malone (23).
