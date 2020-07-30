An institution in the city of Defiance since 1923, Kingsbury Park will see a bevy of changes to its baseball facility in the coming years, as the Defiance Baseball Association announced a $64,000 project to begin following the 2021 youth baseball season.
The recently-named Larry Grube Field at Kingsbury Park will see a new backstop from dugout to dugout constructed, replacing the existing setup that has been in place since the mid-1960s.
An official announcement ceremony will be held tonight at 7:45 p.m. at Larry Grube Field prior to the Defiance Little League tournament championship game at 8 p.m.
The field’s namesake, Larry Grube, was a coach and treasurer for the DBA for decades and Grube’s son Steve was a major donor of funds for the project, along with his wife Kelly.
“It’s been a hub of baseball for many, many years,” said Randy Swary, DBA officer and Kingsbury Park facilities manager. “Obviously Steve and his wife were very generous in what they’re doing. Over the years, the DBA and the city have probably spent over $250,000 in the improvement and upkeep at Kingsbury over the last 30-40 years, whether it was irrigation of the field, concession stands, new bleachers, dugouts, the backstop.
“The city’s always been able to help out when they can and the DBA has gone above and beyond.”
The new backstop will feature a 2.5-foot-high concrete wall with netting supported by four steel poles, a similar design to the backstop at the Defiance High School varsity baseball and softball fields on the DHS campus.
The backstop is the centerpiece of multiple improvement projects, including a new public address system, concrete floors for the dugouts and a new grass infield.
Local contractors Steve Hoffman, owner of Hoffman Builders, and Dan Kellermyer, owner of Kellermyer Inc., will work together to complete the project.
The project was originally planned to begin this summer but due to the coronavirus outbreak, plans were postponed to next year, leading to an anticipated start date of late July or early August in 2021.
“We’ve got to order the poles in the timeline for them getting manufactured, plus the work will involve tearing up a bit of the infield, so this gives us time to work with,” explained Swary. “We’re very happy that it’s starting.”
Continuing the tradition of youth ball in Defiance is a theme at the heart of the project, both from Grube and Swary’s perspectives.
“Steve, like many boys and grown men, has said some of his best times and memories of his youth was playing baseball at Kingsbury Park,” read a release from the DBA. “The well-maintained ball field at Kingsbury Park has been a focal point and source of pride for the Defiance community for many years and Steve wants to do whatever he can to keep it that way, not only to honor his father, but for the city of Defiance and its youth.”
“I’ve been around the DBA since around 1990 and I coached with Larry Grube for 15 years with the Kiwanis team,” added Swary. “I had four boys go through the association and play for Larry and I and they still say some of their fondest memories are playing at Kingsbury Park with their friends.
“Just the other day, there was tournaments for the seven and eight-year-olds and one of the coaches was Tony Black, who played on the 2002 (Defiance High School) state team. It’s just a very good, positive thing for the youth of Defiance.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.