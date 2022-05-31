One of the city’s sports gems will recognize a new and needed facelift as the Larry Grube Ballfield at Kingsbury Park will show off its new improvements in a dedication ceremony on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.
The improvements, which were completed in September 2021 through financial and constructive contributions from area donors, will be recognized in the ceremony between the two scheduled Defiance Little League baseball games being played that evening.
Mayor Mike McCann and the Grube family will be in attendance for the ceremony, which will also include Defiance Ball Association and Defiance Area Foundation members and contractors for the work done at the field.
The project, completed at a cost of around $85,000, included a new modern backstop, new dugouts, a newly-replaced infield playing surface and a new public address system. The project was started in late summer 2021 with construction coordinated by local contractors Hoffman Builders and Dan Kellermyer while DBA facilities manager Randy Swary was project manager.
The DBA and DAF were major donors for the project, along with the Grube family and the City of Defiance.
“The Kingsbury Park Baseball Facility has always been a focal point of pride for the Defiance community,” said the Defiance Baseball Association in a press release. “These improvements, along with other major efforts by the DBA over the past 30 years, support the goal of keeping this facility a gem for the Defiance community.”
The public is invited to join in the celebration and attend the ceremony Wednesday evening at Kingsbury Park.
