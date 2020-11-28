Aliza and Brave Kieffer may look like a typical sister and brother on the inside, but on the outside they do something most sibling duos – or people of their age at all do – in racing asphalt motorbikes.
The pair race for the family’s Faith and Throttle Racing team, started by their parents, Joe and Brittany Kieffer of Alvordton.
Both of them just finished up their first season of racing.
The duo, ages 11 and 6, have big plans with their moto racing careers.
“I have a goal to be the first girl in MotoGP,” said Aliza.
“I’m going to be the first 14 year old in MotoGP,” said her brother.
The siblings are off to a good start after their first season of racing. Aliza finished second in two classes, the Formula 2 and Formula 3 Novice. Racing in an 110cc class, she was in a class of adults, which didn’t bother the 11-year-old racer.
“At the beginning of the year, it was intimidating,” admitted Aliza. “Once you get out there, it’s just fun. Your adrenaline is just running and it’s fun. You don’t even realize its grown men.”
Her brother was amazed at watching her against adults.
“She’ll just battle them until the race is over,” Brave said in watching his older sister race.
Aliza also made history as the younger MotoAmerica racer in its history. She ran as an 11-year-old this season when before, the age requirement was 14.
Brave did one spot better in his 50cc class. He was the points champion. In his world, that makes him the better Kieffer sibling racer.
While he didn’t race against adults like his sister, he was the youngest in the his class. He was running against 9 and 10 year old racers.
“Yes,” quickly answered Brave on whether he is better than his sister.
Both of them raced this past summer in the Ohio Mini Roadracing League, which is made up of asphalt tracks, mostly used for go-karts, in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
The two can thank their parents for them getting involved in motorcycle racing.
“We had a borrow a truck and a tent and we got free tickets because we couldn’t afford to go,” their dad, Joe, said on the first trip to watch the racing when he and Brittany got together. “That’s how it all started. It’s crazy how we started from that to her (Aliza) racing there this year.”
From there, they bought a bike to play with and a love affair began.
“We bought the bike just to play around on it,” said Joe.
Aliza remembers going to the races, then her family bought a bike.
“We would go to MotoAmerica and watch the big bikes race,” she said. “We bought a 110 (cc) automatic and just snowballed.”
Unlike most kids, who do begin with the smaller 50cc bikes, Aliza went right at the 110 class, which amazed her brother.
“The cool thing about her is she didn’t start on a 50 (cc). She just went out on a 110,” said Brave.
Both plan to move up classes for next year. Aliza will move on to a 160cc and Brave will move to a 110cc bike.
The two are already planning their racing season for next year. To see highlights of the Kieffer family, visiting Kieffer Family Bike Life on YouTube.
