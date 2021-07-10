KALIDA — Holy Name Ballpark in Kalida has been the site of countless moments in local baseball lore and since 1949 has been a jewel of the area scene.
Thanks to fundraising and an ambitious plan, the venerable venue will be around for many more ballpark memories for decades to come.
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Monday morning at Holy Name Ballpark to kick off a project to renovate and improve the field and stadium itself at a scope of around two million dollars.
Work will begin in the coming weeks as Maumee Bay Turf Co. — the Oregon, Ohio-based company that has installed the turf fields at Defiance, Napoleon, Liberty Center and many other area locations — will create a turf infield for the new diamond. A grass outfield will remain, with the surface expected to be completed by October and game ready by the 2022 spring campaign for the Wildcats, per a press release from the Kalida Baseball Association.
The larger scope of the project will come in the form of upgrading the long-standing covered grandstands that surround the back of the diamond. Those grandstands, built in 1949 when the stadium opened, will still keep the original structural framework while new seating and concession stands will be installed as well as an observation deck and new exterior finish, including a large LED sign.
A large statue of a wildcat will be on display in the area outside of the ballpark, a crown jewel for the area outside the ballpark that the committee to improve the park aims to turn into a public-friendly community zone.
Several walk paths will find their way around the field with a concrete park and fan zone next to the stadium at the corner of Price and Sixth Streets. Picnic table seating and open areas down the base lines will provide other open-air seating for spectators.
Funding is already in place for the upgrades and construction work and a capital campaign is kicking off to raise the remaining funds to complete the project.
Outside of a Kalida baseball program with plenty of history of its own over the years, Holy Name Ballpark has seen both major league legends like Hall of Famer Satchel Paige and nationally-known teams like those in the All-American Girls League, as made famous in the 1992 film A League of their Own.
When the park opened in 1949, a crowd of nearly 5,000 fans were in attendance for the first game played at Holy Name. Semi-professional baseball games, state tournaments and even World Championship Wrestling matches were held.
It is believed that baseball has been played at the location of Holy Name Ballpark since 1939 as a 1949 dedication was held to open the ballpark, which had lights at its inception, ahead of a game between Kalida and New Bavaria High Schools with then-Governor Frank Lausche in attendance.
