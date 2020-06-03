ARCHBOLD — Kalida put up four runs in the fourth inning, seven runs in the fifth and five runs in the sixth to down Archbold 16-2 in six frames in summer high school baseball Wednesday at Memorial Park.
The Wildcats were able to use four singles and a walk to produce the four runs in the fourth. Three bases-loaded walks in the fifth plated runs and five singles helped score five runs in the sixth.
Noah Garcia drove in a run for Archbold in the bottom of the first while Noah Hogrefe scored on an error in the second.
Both teams will return to the diamond on Monday at Defiance High School for a doubleheader. Archbold will face Defiance at 5 p.m. before Kalida faces Defiance at 7 p.m.
Kalida 000 475 — 16 13 2
Archbold 110 000 — 2 3 1
Records: Kalida 1-0, Archbold 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Clay Bellman.
Losing pitcher: Zane Behnfeldt.
Leading hitters: (Kalida) — Ryan Lucke 2 singles, RBI; Luke Erhart 2 singles, RBI; Josh Recker 2 singles; Jaden Smith 2 singles, RBI; Zach Von der Embse single 3 RBI. (Archbold) — Dawson Liechty double; Noah Garcia single, RBI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.