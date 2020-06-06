KALIDA — After Tinora took the lead with three runs in the top of the seventh inning, Kalida was able to battle back with three in the bottom of the frame to score a 7-6 summer high school baseball win over the Rams on Friday.
Justin Siebeneck drew a bases-loaded walk to plate the winning run for the Wildcats. Aiden Warncke had the big hit in the inning, hitting a two-run single to set Kalida up for the win.
Both teams left a lot of chances to score in the game. Tinora (0-1) left 10 runners on base and Kalida (2-0) left 13 on base.
Tinora 010 020 3 — 6 9 0
Kalida 200 020 3 — 7 7 1
Records: Tinora 0-1, Kalida 2-0.
Winning pitcher: Ryan Klausing.
Losing pitcher: Nolan Schafer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.