Kalida High School is looking to fill its head varsity baseball coaching position. Kalida High School is a Division IV school and competes in the Putnam County League with a long tradition of success in the baseball program.

The Kalida community and school have demonstrated excellent support for their academic, athletic, music, and cheerleading programs.

Interested candidates are asked to please send a cover letter, resume, reference list complete with contact information, and evidence of successful BCI/FBI background check in support of your candidacy to Adam Huber at adam.huber@kalidaschools.org.

