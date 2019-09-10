Kalida High School is looking to fill its head varsity baseball coaching position. Kalida High School is a Division IV school and competes in the Putnam County League with a long tradition of success in the baseball program.
The Kalida community and school have demonstrated excellent support for their academic, athletic, music, and cheerleading programs.
Interested candidates are asked to please send a cover letter, resume, reference list complete with contact information, and evidence of successful BCI/FBI background check in support of your candidacy to Adam Huber at adam.huber@kalidaschools.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.