The Patrick Henry eighth grade boys and girls basketball teams won the Northwest Ohio Athletic League championships recently at Wauseon High School for the second straight year while the PH seventh grade boys also claimed the league crown.
Eighth-grade boys team members include, front row, from left: Carson Prigge, Calvin Schroeder, Mitchell Prigge, Connor Neiderhouse, Grant Schwab and ballboy Jake Smith. Back row, from left: Chayse Maas, Gaidge Johnson, Mack Hieber, Grant Smith, Adrian Delgado, Brian Scherdt and coach Denny Meyer.
Eighth grade girls team members include, front row, from left: Ashlyn Mullins, Kelsey Schwiebert, Carys Crossland, Alessa Almanza and Sophie Guelde. Back row, from left: coach AJ Wagner, Elliana Dishong, Brook Tietje, Ada Christman, Kenna Rosengarten and Lani Rosebrook.
Seventh-grade boys team members include, front row, from left: ballboy Peyton Johnson, Reed Jackson, Tristen Rosebrook, Grahm Rosebrook, Kiefer Holloway, Brooks Punches and ballboy TJ Creager. Back row, from left: coach Dennis Brubaker, Kolten Barnhisel, Keaton Butler, Lincoln Breece, Grady McKee, Reid Creager and Max Johnson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.