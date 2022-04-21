RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — Ohio State football quarterback and legend J.T. Barrett was the guest speaker at the Freedom Township Men’s Club’s annual Sports Night on Wednesday.
It was a festive atmosphere in the first holding of the event since 2019 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with a majority of the crowd donning the scarlet and gray and plenty of No. 16 jerseys scattered about.
During a media availability just before the beginning of the event, Barrett reflected on his career at Ohio State, but first he spoke about his friend and teammate Dwayne Haskins, who tragically lost his life nearly two weeks ago in Florida.
“He was able to play at Ohio State and you saw how much joy and passion he had for the game and that passion continued,” Barrett said. “I’m praying for his family and his sister because when they were around, you saw how close they were.”
Barrett then spoke about his career and went back to the very beginning. He thought back to a recruiting visit where he spoke to person working the register at a McDonald’s in Columbus and realized the passion that Buckeye fans had for their football team.
“I was talking to the lady at the register and she used us, we, our when she was talking to the team and I was just like ‘Dang, she is really a part of the team,’” recalled Barrett. “It really opened my eyes to the passion and just Buckeye nation being a family. That was just something I wanted to be a part of.”
Later that same year, J.T. was first introduced to the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry in a visit during the 2012 season where being from Texas, he was forced to bear the cold weather of November and get a true sense of what this rivalry meant.
“I came down for halftime and now mind you, I’m from Texas and I didn’t bring any winter attire so I was freezing, and I was just shocked at how much it meant to everybody,” Barrett said. “Right then and there I understood that this is serious to a lot of people so it better be serious to me.”
Barrett later went on to become the only quarterback on either side of the rivalry to go 4-0 as a starter in the game, instantly cementing himself as a legend in its storied history. The feat was pointed out almost as soon as the event started by emcee Adam Gubernath, getting applause from the crowd and a couple of fist pumps from Barrett.
Barrett spoke about the current Buckeye team, which is coming off a 42-27 defeat at the hands of Michigan, the program’s first loss to the Wolverines since 2011. The former Heisman finalist spoke about it with all the knowledge one would expect him to have.
“I don’t know to be honest with you,” Barrett said. “Coach (Ryan) Day and coach Mick (Mickey Marotti) are going to make sure those guys know, don’t lose. Thinking about my time there, coach Meyer would just say ‘don’t lose.’ We’re not supposed to lose to The Team Up North so I really can’t speak to that.”
Two of Barrett’s favorite games as a Buckeye were against the Wolverines. First was one he didn’t start in back in 2013 when Tyvis Powell intercepted a two-point conversion in the end zone to give the Buckeyes their first-ever Big Ten Championship Game berth.
The second was the infamous, at least for Michigan fans, “JT was short” double-overtime thriller against the Wolverines. Barrett also named the 18-point comeback against Penn State in 2016 as one of his favorites.
All in all, Barrett’s career ended with him breaking more than 39 Ohio State and Big Ten records while also being named Big Ten Quarterback of the Year three times and finishing fifth in Heisman voting in the 2014-15 national championship season.
Looking back on that season is surreal now to Barrett and his teammates who now realize and have a greater appreciation for how good of a season it was.
“Talking to a couple of guys we just didn’t realize how wild of a time it was in life. I mean what a time to be alive and be in Columbus and on campus,” Barrett said. “And I appreciate it now because we see how hard it is to win a national championship.”
As for his current career ventures, Barrett is signed with the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League, but doesn’t anticipate playing until next year due to an injury.
Rossford native and recently-retired CBS Sports statistician Rick LaLonde also spoke at the event recalling his long career that saw him present for dozens of major sporting events ranging from NCAA Final Fours to the Chicago Bulls teams of the ‘90s.
LaLonde just retired and remarked on a career that included chatting it up with Michael Jordan and sitting courtside with the likes of Madonna and Spike Lee.
Barrett and LaLonde now join a number of speakers that includes Urban Meyer (2019), Jim Jackson (2011), Earle Bruce (2004), Ken Anderson (2000), Archie Griffin (1998) and Ken Stabler (1988).
