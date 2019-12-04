The Defiance seventh and eighth grade teams each fell to Ottawa-Glandorf in boys action on Tuesday.

The Titans won 41-34 in the eighth grade contest. Tone Lopez led the Bulldogs with 19 while Brayden Dumire added eight points.

The seventh grade contest also went to Ottawa in a 25-23 win. Dre Singleton paced Defiance with nine points while Brezlen Zipfel scored eight.

