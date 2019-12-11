The Defiance Jr. High boys swept a doubleheader against Tinora in seventh and eighth grade basketball action on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs prevailed 40-19 in the seventh grade contest with Brezlen Zipfel scoring 18 points while Dre Singleton chipped in with six and Kahlil Ligon added five points for the Defiance (4-1).
In the eighth grade game, the Bulldogs (4-1) defeated Tinora 35-21 as Tone Lopez and TaMarrion Davis each scored 14 points for Defiance.
