The Bryan eighth grade boys began the season on a high note with a 40-28 victory over Fairview on Tuesday night. Noah Huard scored 11 points to lead the Golden Bears while Maddox Langenderfer added nine and Jase Kepler finished with seven points.
Bryan hosts Bryan on Thursday night.
