The Defiance junior high basketball teams picked up wins over Fairview on Monday. The seventh grade team improved to 8-2 with a 42-25 win. Brezlen Zipfel led the Bulldogs with 14 points.
The eighth grade team scored a 41-24 decision to improve to 8-2. Tone Lopez led the way with 15 points.
Apaches win opener
The Green Meadows Conference eighth grade girls basketball tournament began Monday at Wayne Trace. In the opening game, Fairview blanked Holgate 38-0. Kelly Crites led the Apaches with 22 points.
In the second quarterfinal, Tinora was a 29-6 winner over Wayne Trace. Karli Okuley led the Rams with eight points. Laryssa Whitman, Kalitlin Slade and Ava Zartman each had two points for the Raiders.
Ayersville advanced with a 52-14 win over Hicksville. Taylor Waldron tallied 16 points and Taylor Craft and Ally Schindler each added 12 points for the Pilots. Hayden Neidhardt led the Aces with six points.
In the final quarterfinal, Antwerp knocked out Edgerton, 32-11. Samantha Sheedy had 15 points and Aewyn McMichael chipped in 11 for the Archers. Lola Giesige had four points to pace the Bulldogs.
The semifinals will be held Saturday at Wayne Trace High School. Fairview will play Tinora at 10 a.m., followed by Ayersville and Antwerp at 11:15.
