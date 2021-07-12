WHITEHOUSE — Defiance picked up a first-round victory over Anthony Wayne 2 in the 2021 Junior ACME state tournament Saturday before potential semifinal matchups were rained out on both Sunday and Monday.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs (14-8) took an early 1-0 lead with a first-inning tally and swelled that lead to 7-1 through five frames with two runs in the fourth and four in the fifth.
Anthony Wayne, however, chipped away at the Defiance lead and scratched a run across in the fourth.
Defiance's lead moved to 8-1 with a run in the top of the seventh that proved to be crucial as Anthony Wayne battled back with a six-run rally in the bottom of the inning that came up just short of a comeback win.
Fernando Torres struck out three over 3.2 innings in the start to get the win for Defiance, one of four Bulldog pitchers to see action. Christian Conley singled twice for the Blue and White while Brayden Dumire ripped a double.
Defiance will take on Liberty-Benton in a tournament semifinal Tuesday at 3 p.m. with Coldwater and Anthony Wayne 1 meeting at around 6 p.m. The winners will then square off on Wednesday at Anthony Wayne in the Jr. ACME state championship game.
Napoleon also saw action in the first round of tourney action on Saturday, falling short to tourney host Anthony Wayne 1 by a 7-0 score. AW pitcher Michael Kuhar held the Wildcats to just one base hit in the tourney opener. Trey Rubinstein struck out four while going the distance in the loss for Napoleon.
Jr. ACME State Tournament
At Anthony Wayne
Saturday
Defiance 100 240 1 - 8 8 1
Anthony Wayne 2 000 100 6 - 7 10 4
Records: Defiance 14-8.
Winning pitcher: Fernando Torres (3.2 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Luke Webb, Brezlen Zipfel, Cody Shaw.
Losing pitcher: Tober (4 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Cunningham, Carrol.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Christian Conley 2 singles, 2 runs; Brayden Dumire double; Brezlen Zipfel 2 runs; Alex Chagoyan 2 RBIs. (Anthony Wayne 2) - Weiss 3 singles; Carrol 3 singles; Sweet 2 singles; Tober 2 RBIs.
Anthony Wayne 200 020 3 - 7 6 0
Napoleon 000 000 0 - 0 1 4
Winning pitcher: Michael Kuhar (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Trey Rubinstein (7 innings, 7 runs, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Anthony Wayne 1) - Noah Young 3 hits, 3 RBIs; Bryce Anderson 2 RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.