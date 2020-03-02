HILLIARD - Hoping for a solid finish, Liberty Center's Bailey Johnson did better, taking tying for fifth place on the beam at the state gymnastics championships at Hilliard Bradley High School.

Johnson finished with a score of 9.325, placing her in a tie with Mya Costello of North Royalton.

Jordan Thomas of Brunswick was the state champion on the beam with a score of 9.625.

Also on the beam, Rylie Schuller of Holgate placed in a tie for 25th with a score of 8.875.

On the bars, Meredith Zeiter of Liberty center finished in a tie for 25th place with a score of 8.425.

Load comments