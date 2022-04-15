Defiance junior pitcher David Jimenez made program history Thursday as the first Bulldog pitcher to throw consecutive no-hitters in the Bulldogs’ 10-0 Western Buckeye League blanking of visiting Van Wert on a blustery league afternoon.
Jimenez, who struck out four and walked three in a five-inning no-hit performance against Ottawa-Glandorf on April 5, also struck out four in a five-frame no-no on Thursday, backed by an early scoring flurry by the Bulldogs (8-0, 3-0 WBL, No. 2 Division II OHSBCA).
The no-hitter against O-G was the first such effort since Braden Frederick’s seven-inning no-no against Tinora in 2016 and makes Jimenez the first pitcher to throw multiple no-hitters in the same season since Anthony Kidston in 2012.
Jimenez, Kidston, Dace Kime, Jon Niese, Chad Billingsley and Chris Owens are the only pitchers to throw multiple no-hitters in program history. The junior righty kept the Cougars (4-3, 1-2, No. 11 D-II) off balance with four strikeouts and only one walk while needing just 66 pitches to get through the five frames.
Things went the Bulldogs’ way early as Jimenez led off the DHS first with a base hit before a hit batsman and a walk loaded the bases. With one away, senior Jayden Jerger struck the first blow with a deep hit to center field for a bases-clearing triple. Aiden Kiessling brought in Jerger with a sacrifice fly to stake Defiance a 4-0 lead through one frame.
A double steal scored Jacob Howard from third to put Defiance up 5-0 through three frames while in the fourth, a leadoff single by Kiessling again got the Bulldogs in business. A pair of fielding errors allowed runners to score and with Jimenez on first base, Howard laced a fly ball to left field for an RBI triple. Bradyn Shaw followed with an RBI knock to make it a 9-0 ballgame.
In chilly and very windy conditions, the Bulldogs wrapped up a run-rule victory with no issues as Jimenez retired the side on seven pitches in the top of the fifth before an RBI single from Kam’Ron Rivera put Defiance up double digits.
Van Wert southpaw Luke Wessell, who no-hit Elida in the Cougars’ lone WBL win this season, was tagged for nine runs on six hits in the setback.
The win pushes Defiance into a tie for first place in the WBL standings with Wapakoneta and Lima Bath.
Defiance will return to action with three straight home games, starting with a Saturday contest against Olentangy Berlin at home at 12:15 p.m. before resuming league play on Tuesday against Lima Shawnee and a contest with Maumee on Thursday.
Van Wert 000 00 - 0 0 3
Defiance 401 41 - 10 8 1
Records: Defiance 8-0 (3-0 WBL), Van Wert 4-3 (1-2 WBL).
Winning pitcher: David Jimenez (5 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Luke Wessell (4 innings, 9 runs, 4 earned, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Turner Witten.
Leading hitters: (Van Wert) - 0 hits. (Defiance) - Jayden Jerger single, triple, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Jacob Howard triple, 3 runs; David Jimenez 3 runs.
