Defiance rolled to a 50-26 victory over Bryan in eighth grade boys basketball on Tuesday night.
Tone Lopez led the Bulldogs (9-2) with 15 while Brayden Dumire scored 14 and TaMarrion Davis scored 10 points.
The Golden Bears fall to 7-5 on the season as 10 different players scored against the Bulldogs.
In seventh grade action, Defiance defeated Bryan 34-13. Brezlen Zipfel scored 12 points to lead the Bulldogs (9-2).
