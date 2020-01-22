Defiance rolled to a 50-26 victory over Bryan in eighth grade boys basketball on Tuesday night.

Tone Lopez led the Bulldogs (9-2) with 15 while Brayden Dumire scored 14 and TaMarrion Davis scored 10 points.

The Golden Bears fall to 7-5 on the season as 10 different players scored against the Bulldogs.

In seventh grade action, Defiance defeated Bryan 34-13. Brezlen Zipfel scored 12 points to lead the Bulldogs (9-2).

