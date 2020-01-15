The Bryan girls eighth grade squad took down Evergreen 21-4 to improve to 11-1 on the season.
Meanwhile in the seventh grade matchup, the Lady Vikings defeated the Golden Bears, 30-13.
Bryan returns to action on Thursday as Liberty Center comes to town.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.