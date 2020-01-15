The Defiance seventh grade won while the eighth grade squad fell to Wauseon on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs prevailed 37-21 in the seventh grade game as Brezlan Zipfel scored seven points and Kahlil Ligon added six for Defiance.

In the eighth grade game, the Indians won 34-23. Tone Lopez scored 16 points for the Bulldogs.

The Bryan seventh and eighth grade squads fell to Evergreen in boys junior high action.

The Eighth grade team (7-3) lost 41-32 to the Vikings as Sam Herold led the Golden Bears with 12, Maddox Langenderfer scored eight and Jase Kepler chipped in with seven points.

In the seventh grade contest, Bryan fell 31-29, falling to 6-5 on the season.

