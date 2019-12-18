The Bryan eighth grade boys basketball team defeated conference foe Delta 41-27 on Tuesday evening.

Jase Kepler paved the way for the Bears with 12 points. Sam Herold recorded 11 tallies and Dylan New added eight markers. Bryan improved to 3-1 after the win.

The Bryan eighth grade girls basketball team remained perfect on the season following a 38-10 win over Delta.

Kailee Thiel led the Lady Bears with 12 points. Voigt and Wasson both chipped in six tallies a piece and Molly Hess dished out six assists in the win. The Lady Bears improved to 5-0 on the season.

The seventh grade Bryan girls basketball squad also defeated Delta 28-16 to improve to 4-1 on the season.

