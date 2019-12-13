The Defiance eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Lima Bath 51-25 on Thursday. Tone Lopez led the Bulldogs with 19 tallies while TaMarrion Davis added 16 points.
The seventh grade team also defeated Lima Bath 46-9. Brezlen Zipfel carried Defiance with 10 points.
Both teams advanced to 4-1 on the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.