The Tinora freshman boys basketball team defeated archrival Ayersville 32-25 on Monday to advance to the Green Meadows Conference championship on Saturday.

Luke Harris and Gavin Eckert both scored a team high 12 points apiece for the Rams (6-4).

Tinora advances to play Fairview in the championship game after the Apaches knocked off Edgerton in the other semifinal game.

The Defiance seventh and eighth grade boys basketball teams finished their seasons on Monday night with losses in the Ron Dixon Memorial Tournament.

The eighth grade squad suffered a 31-25 loss to Ottawa-Glandorf. TaMarrion Davis led the Bulldogs (14-4) with 11 points.

The seventh grade team lost a hard-fought 35-33 decision to Elida. Brezlen Zipfel recorded a team high 10 points for Defiance (14-4). Cody Shaw and Dre Singleton chipped in six tallies apiece for Defiance.

Load comments