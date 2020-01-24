The Defiance eighth grade boys basketball knocked off Western Buckeye League foe Elida 43-37 on Thursday night.
Tone Lopez carried the Bulldogs (10-2) with 18 points. Brogan Castillo and Brayden Dumire both chipped in eight tallies apiece for Defiance.
The seventh grade Bulldogs squad fell to Elida 43-30.
Brezlen Zipfel had a team high seven points while Brady Borton and Kahlil Ligon both chipped in six markers apiece for Defiance.
The Bryan eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Northwest Ohio Athletic League foe Swanton 42-10.
Ten players played and recorded tallies for Bryan (8-5), with Maddox Langenderfer with nine points.
