The eighth grade Bryan boys basketball team defeated Paulding 55-30 on Monday night. The Golden Bears had 11 different players score in the rout.
Maddox Langenderfer and Jase Kepler had a team high nine points while Luke Mossburg chipped in eight tallies and Aidan Shellenberger had six in the win for Bryan, who improved to 2-1.
The Bryan eighth grade girls basketball team took down Paulding 51-12 on Monday night to stay unbeaten.
Ella Voigt led the team with 12 points and Calysta Wasson recorded 10 points. Kailee Thiel added eight points while Marlee Yoder added seven tallies and Ella Rau and Molly Hess chipped in five markers apiece in the win for the Lady Bear, who improved to 3-0.
The seventh grade Bryan girls basketball defeated Paulding 25-14 to improve to 2-1 on the season.
