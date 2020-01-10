The Defiance eighth grade boys basketball team defeated rival Napoleon 42-31 on Thursday night.
Tone Lopez carried the Bulldogs (6-1) with 13 points. Brogan Castillo added eight markers and Garret Rodenberger chipped in seven tallies for Defiance.
The seventh grade team also defeated the rival Wildcats 35-28.
Brezlen Zipfel led Defiance (5-2) with 16 points. Dre Singleton recorded nine tallies and Kahlil Ligon chipped in six points for the Bulldogs.
