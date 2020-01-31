The Defiance eighth grade boys basketball team routed Sts. Peter and Paul 51-24 on Thursday.

TaMarrion Davis led the Bulldogs (11-3) with 14 points while Tone Lopez added 12 tallies and Brayden Dumire scored seven markers for Defiance.

The seventh grade team knocked off Ottawa 66-16.

Cody Shaw scored a team high 16 points for Defiance. Abel Rubio netted 14 points and Brezlen Zipfel added 10 tallies for the Bulldogs (11-3).

The Bryan eighth grade boys basketball squad defeated Tinora 40-26.

Sam Herold led the Golden Bears with 10 points and Jase Kepler added nine tallies for Bryan, who finished the regular season 9-6.

