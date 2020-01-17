The Defiance eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Continental by the score of 51-37.
Tone Lopez carried Defiance with 18 points while TaMarrion Davis added 13 tallies for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs seventh grade team also knocked off the Pirates by the score of 53-23.
Dre Singleton led the Bulldogs with 11 points.
The Bryan eighth grade girls defeated a tough Liberty Center team by the score of 33-32 behind a last second shot by Ella Rau.
Rau and Marlee Yoder both scored a team high nine points apiece for the Lady Bears (12-1, 5-0 NWOAL). Kailee Thiel and Ella Voigt both chipped in six tallies for Bryan.
The seventh grade team also toppled Liberty Center 26-17 to improve to 7-5 on the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.