The Defiance eighth grade boys basketball squad defeated Western Buckeye League foe Lima Shawnee 41-39 on Tuesday.
Tone Lopez carried the Bulldogs (5-1) with 17 points while TaMarrion Davis added nine points and Caden Williams had six tallies for Defiance.
The seventh grade team suffered a 27-26 defeat at the hands of Lima Shawnee.
Brezlen Zipfel had a team high nine points while Dre Singleton added six markers and Kahlil Ligon chipped in five tallies for the Bulldogs (4-2).
The Bryan eighth grade girls basketball team routed Antwerp 44-15 on Tuesday.
All ten players on the team played and scored for the Lady Bears with Thiel having a team high eight tallies, who improved to 8-1 after the win.
