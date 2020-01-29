The Bryan eighth grade boys basketball squad suffered a 61-39 defeat at the hands of Northwest Ohio Athletic League foe Archbold on Tuesday night.
Sam Herold led the Golden Bears (8-6) with 13 points and Jase Kepler added 12 tallies in the losing effort for Bryan.
The Bryan eighth grade girls basketball team finished a near perfect season after defeating Archbold 23-17 in Northwest Ohio Athletic League action.
Kailee Thiel led the way for the Lady Bears (15-1) with 10 points. Ella Voigt had five points while Marlee Yoder added four and Ella Rau and Calysta Wasson chipped in two markers apiece for Bryan, who was undefeated in the league.
The Bryan seventh grade team also defeated the Lady Streaks by a score of 33-26 to finish the season with an 8-7 record.
