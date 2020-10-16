FINDLAY – Defiance junior Jayden Jerger opened with a 46 on the front nine, then shot a 44 on the back nine to card a 90 at the Division I district golf tournament Thursday at Findlay Country Club.

Jerger’s round of 90 tied him with six other golfers for 34th place.

Two individual golfers advance to the state meet from the district. Elida’s Carson Harmon carded a 77 and Anthony Wayne’s Andrew Briars shot a 78 to advance.

Ashland and Sylvania Northview took home the top two team spots to advance to the Division I state meet.

Tyler Sabo from Ashland won medalist honors with a 71.

