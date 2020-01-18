Due to the impending inclement weather Friday evening and early this morning, the deadline for the Saturday issue of the Crescent-News was moved up. This will mean that recaps and coverage of Friday night athletics will be not be in the Saturday print edition but will be online along with area scores.
The full recaps from the boys and girls basketball contests from Friday, along with bowling and wrestling, will be run in print in the Tuesday C-N sports section and posted on www.crescent-news.com following their completion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.