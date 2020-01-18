Due to the impending inclement weather Friday evening and early this morning, the deadline for the Saturday issue of the Crescent-News was moved up. This will mean that recaps and coverage of Friday night athletics will be not be in the Saturday print edition but will be online along with area scores.

The full recaps from the boys and girls basketball contests from Friday, along with bowling and wrestling, will be run in print in the Tuesday C-N sports section and posted on www.crescent-news.com following their completion.

