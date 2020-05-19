HOLGATE — With his own schoolwork while obtaining a masters degree running as the same time as the back half of basketball season, Brad Hurst made the difficult decision to step down as boys basketball coach at Holgate.
“Unfortunately, I have classes in the spring semester,” said Hurst, who is working on a masters degree in education, with the hopes of getting an administrators license.
The move was made official following the Holgate School Board meeting on Monday night.
It was a tough choice for Hurst to walk away from the Tiger basketball program.
“I just couldn’t be there 100 percent of the time,” Hurst said of the commitment. “We demand 100 percent from our players and I’m not asking any more of myself than I do of my players. It was hard to do.”
With no fall classes for him, he will stay on as cross county coach at Holgate.
Hurst, who ran the program for six season, leaves with a 45-97 record. He led the Tigers to a pair of sectional championships, with his best season coming in 2016-17 season. Holgate finished 21-5 and advanced to the regional semifinals.
This past season, the Tigers finished 5-18 and went winless in the Green Meadows Conference.
Hurst did not rule out the possibility of returning once he done with his schooling.
“That’s something everybody keeps asking me,” Hurst said of returning to the sideline. “I never thought I’d be a head coach, yet be one for six years. The door is always open.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.