BLUFFTON — The Defiance College softball team traveled to Bluffton University for a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets cruised to a 10-1 victory in game one before coming from behind to win game two by a 6-5 score to complete the sweep.
Junior Kalin Hubble led the Yellow Jacket offense on the day, going 5 for 7 with six runs batted in, two home runs and a double.
In the opening game, the Purple and Gold (5-8-1) jumped to an early lead as Sophie Moller singled to right-center to quickly score two runs. Josilyn Guzman then doubled to center field to extend the Defiance lead to 4-0 in the first inning.
McKenzie Baker led off the top of the second inning with a double to left-center to set the plate for Hubble, who blasted one of the center field fence for her first home run of the game, giving DC a 6-0 lead.
Marissa Roberts singled down the right-field line to register two runs for the Yellow Jackets in the top of the third inning, which brought Hubble to the plate, where she once again hit a two-run home run over the center field fence to lead the Purple and Gold in the 10-1 victory.
Taylor Biggs (3-6) threw all five innings for the Yellow Jackets, surrendering only three hits and one earned run.
Defiance started strong in game two as Brooke Silcox singled through the left side to get the Yellow Jackets on the board. Guzman then reached first on a fielder’s choice, scoring another run to put DC up 2-0 in the top of the first inning.
The Beavers responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning and took a 4-2 lead in the third. Defiance answered back with a run in the fourth, but Bluffton extended the lead to 5-3 in the bottom of the fifth.
Hubble saw continued success at the plate as she singled up the middle to score two runs in the sixth to tie the game at 5-5. Moller put a ball in play to score the winning run as the Yellow Jackets completed the sweep with a 6-5 victory.
Defiance used three pitchers throughout the game as Savannah McCoy started and made it through 3.0 innings, allowing four runs, two earned, on five hits, and one walk. Riley Alcorn came in at the bottom of the fourth to pitch one inning surrendering one run on two hits. Biggs returned to the circle to finish out the last three innings allowing only one hit as she collected the win for game two.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.