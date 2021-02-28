The high school bowling season came to an end on Saturday as Napoleon placed 11th at the Division II boys state tournament in Columbus and Defiance wrapped up action at the Division I district.
At Wayne Webb's Columbus Bowl, Napoleon struggled with scores against the top teams and ended up placing 11th at the state meet with a score of 3,072.
Individually, Jacob Hull led the Wildcats with games of 202-224-191, finishing in a tie for 16th place with a 617 series. Preston Miller added games of 178-180-184 for a 542 series and Ashton Kiessling rolled games of 155-167-174 for a 496 series.
Liberty Center's Landon Amstutz competed at the state meet and finished with games of 205-178-166 for a 549 series, which put him in a tie for 36th place.
Division I
Defiance was in action at the Division I district in Port Clinton, as Savannah Roth completed for the girls and Boston Briseno was in action for the guys.
Roth rolled games of 121-157-146 for a 424 series for 31st place. Briseno rolled games of 197-172-211 for a 580 series, good for a tie for 22nd.
