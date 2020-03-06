Long lines at the door to get in.
People partying with grills and games.
It’s not the trendy party or concert, chances are you’ve stumbled onto a Napoleon girls basketball tournament site.
In a town that has a long-standing love of its high school sports teams, the hippest event going on is Napoleon girls basketball.
After an undefeated regular season, one that saw them finish ranked No. 3 in the state poll, the Ladycats have rolled through four postseason opponents.
They’ll get another chance tonight as Napoleon plays Willard in a regional final at Mansfield.
According to Napoleon athletic director Andy Ham, the support for team started in the regular season.
“I think it means everything, especially to the girls,” Ham said of the community support. “It actually started in the regular season, when we had to pull both sides of bleachers out of the Grand Canyon. That hasn’t ever happened before. I remember when we did that and the girls came out to warm up and looked at me. That was pretty cool.”
The support has skyrocketed since the beginning of the postseason. At Miller City for sectionals, long lines were waiting for the doors to be unlocked for the fans to be allowed in.
The Napoleon section, plus any extras not taken by the other teams, were full long before tipoff.
“It’s been amazing, it’s hard to describe,” said Napoleon girls basketball coach Corey Kreinbrink. “You almost feel bad for the other team. Its almost an impossible situation to come in when 80 percent of the crowd is for the other team. A lot of credit goes to our community. It’s no surprise at Napoleon, they have done that forever. We’re going to keep riding this wave for as long as we can.”
A venue change did not make much of a difference to Ladycat fans.
They came out in droves and made the trek along Route 24 to watch Paulding hammer both Wauseon and St. Marys to claim a third consecutive district title.
“The support has been tremendous,” stated Ham. “For the district final, we sold over 800 tickets in four hours. We’ll have to give our athletic secretary a bonus, she’ll been selling tickets like crazy.”
The district final included something not normally seen at a girls basketball game: a pregame tailgate party in the parking lot.
“The student came up with that themselves, with a couple of our teachers,” added Ham on the pregame party. “That’s Napoleon. The community support is absolutely tremendous. That’s what makes it a special place.”
A district win meant another venue change for the regional. Cat fans once again rallied, filling its side to near-capacity as Napoleon stayed undefeated with a win against Rossford.
Don’t worry Napoleon, the players on the team have taken notice.
“It’s been insane,” said Napoleon senior Cait Good. “We’re very thankful for all their support. It’s very nice for them to have our backs.”
Napoleon has another challenge tonight in Willard. Again, the Cats — and their fans — with have another trip. This time, a two-plus hour trip to Mansfield for the regional final.
“Our students are so excited for it,” mentioned Ham. “It’s been a buzz of excitement that built up all throughout the year.”
A win for Napoleon means one more trip, but a trip that’ll be worth the memories of a lifetime to plan in the state semifinals in Columbus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.