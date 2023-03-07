The Defiance College softball team came up short of a win in a double-header on Monday as Hope College downed the Yellow Jackets 10-0 in five innings and 6-5 in game two in DC’s quick homestand at Defiance High School.
In the opener, Hope (2-2) plated one run in the first and stretched the lead to 4-0 with a four-hit second frame, including a two-run single from Emily Martin. The game was broken open in the fourth inning thanks to a bases-clearing three-run double by Haley Bennett and a two-run double by Lexi Potapczak.
A one-out single in the third inning by leadoff hitter Marissa Roberts marked the only hit in the shutout loss for DC (0-6) as Hope hurler Grace Connelly struck out seven in the blanking.
Game two saw Hope seize a 5-1 lead through 3.5 innings but DC finally got its bats going in the bottom of the fourth inning, beginning with an RBI single from Ali Mowen. Laney Grimwood followed with an RBI knock to score Genesis Brooks before Anika Craft added a two-run single to center field to score both Mowen and Grimwood.
However, a bases-loaded walk in the top of the fifth plated the game-winning run for Hope. Monday’s twinbill marked the final games north of the Mason-Dixon Line as DC will travel to Auburndale, Fla. and play four games total on Monday, March 13 and Thursday, March 16 before four games on March 18-19 in the Pioneer Classic at Elizabethtown, Ky.
