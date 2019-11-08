Hoops-rich Henry County is turning to one of its favorite pastimes – basketball – to raise some money for the Henry County Foundation and the Xavier and Aiden Wensink Scholarship Fund.
“We talked about starting a new fundraiser for the Henry County Foundation,” said Chris Junge of the HCC. “I was going through ideas with my wife and I flipped on the NHL All-Star game.”
The NHL goes with a format of smaller teams, something the Foundation is looking to do with four teams and an alumni basketball tournament. Groups from Napoleon, Liberty Center, Holgate and Patrick Henry will get together Sunday to raise money.
Each of the Henry County schools are bringing back some top players and coaches to the event. Napoleon’s team includes Napoleon Hall of Famers such as Louis Green and Tim Reiser.
Patrick Henry has all three of the Krauss boys (Eric, Marc and Kyle) playing for their father, Dave, who guided the program.
Holgate brought back Paul Wayne as coach and the all-time leading scorer at Liberty Center – current cage boss Greg Badenhop – will lead the Tigers.
“We’ll all get to play for the same coach,” said Junge, who was also in charge of putting together the Holgate team. “It’s fun to get to tell stories.”
Junge is impressed with the list of players for each school.
“There are guys in the Hall of Fame, you have to have them,” said Junge. “It was important to get them. Greg Badenhop is the all-time leading scorer in Liberty Center history. Of all the guys who have played, he’s the best in Liberty Center history. When you think of Liberty Center basketball, its Greg Badenhop.”
Funds raised from the tournament will help the Xavier and Aiden Wensink Scholarship, and all athletic departments in Henry County.
“We’re doing our best to help them,” added Junge. “As we go through the years, we’re looking to partner with different funds. This is a great starting point for us.”
Every dollar raised at the event will go towards fundraising, as local businesses have stepped up to cover the costs for each team. Meyer-Badenhop Insurance (Napoleon), Blake Sizemore Edward Jones (Holgate), KK Collision (Liberty Center) and New Concept Realty (Patrick Henry) have covered the costs.
Money will be raised with the $5 gate charge to watch. Doors will open at 4 p.m. at Patrick Henry, with the first game starting at 4:30. Each game will play two 10-minute halves.
Holgate and Liberty Center will play the first game, with Napoleon and Patrick Henry in the second. A championship game will follow.
“It’s nice that we can give back right away to the schools,” said Junge. “It’s going to be a fun day.”
Henry County Alumni Game Rosters
Patrick Henry - Greg Gobrogge, Greg Rosebrook, Lee Creager, Zach Botjer, Eric Krauss, Kyle Krauss, Marc Krauss, Ty Meyer, Doug Prigge, Ryan Smith, Zach Wensink, Bryan Hieber, Kyle Brubaker, Jeremy Crossland.
Coach: Dave Krauss.
Liberty Center - Keith Leatherman, Jesse Miller, Tory Strock, Tim Davis, Tim Myers, Brian Babcock, Jared Dishop, Greg Badenhop, Kaleb Pohlman, Brennen Flory, Rob Hill, Tory Rasey.
Coach: Greg Badenhop.
Holgate - Chris Junge, Bobby Wenzinger, Blake Sizemore, Adam Huber, Adolf Casillas, Andy Gerschutz, Lee Brubaker, Adam Kuhlman, Charlie Kelly, Mike Gustwiller, Pat Abel.
Coach: Paul Wayne.
Napoleon - Ryan Fleck, Louis Green, Jason Gubernath, David Zamora, Dustin Smith, Tim Resier, Jeremy Davis, Todd Wesche, Brett Wesche, Ross Durham.
Coaches: Chad Bostelman, Gregg Merrill, Walt Behrman, Fred Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.