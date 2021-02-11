While there still a full sports season yet to go, the curtain call for Holgate in the Green Meadows Conference has begun as the final league games the Tigers will play in the GMC come this weekend.
Next season, Holgate will begin its tenure as a member of the Buckeye Border Conference.
“It’s a new chapter,” current boys basketball coach Sean Kobilis said on the move. “We’ve created a lot of rivalries here (in the GMC).”
Cross country has dominated the league titles lately for Holgate, but the school should be remember most for its basketball titles. The Tigers joined the league 1968, and needed just one year before winning a boys title in 1969. They added wins in 1970, 1982, ‘83, ‘88, 1994, 2001, ‘02, ‘04, ‘05 and 2017 for 11 league titles.
“We’re still going to be playing those teams,” Kobilis said of the GMC.
It’ll be a tough ending to its league membership for the Tigers, who will head to Antwerp to take on the top-ranked team in Division IV in Antwerp.
“It’ll be good to go out beating the best,” Kobilis said of the last league game. “We had a good run in the GMC this year. We’ve improved and strengthened our basketball program.”
The ending for the girls basketball team in the GMC came quicker than anticipated. The team played its final league game on Tuesday, when they fell 41-21 to Wayne Trace. Their game scheduled on Thursday with Antwerp has been canceled.
“Growing up here, it was always GMC,” said girls basketball coach Scott Giesige, who is a Holgate graduate. “Getting ready to leave it (the GMC), it’s going to be bittersweet. The time has come. For competitive reasons, it makes sense.”
The girls team has been more successful in the GMC, winning titles in 1977, ‘79, 1991, ‘97, 2000, ‘01, ‘02, ‘03, ‘06, ‘07, 2010, ‘12, ‘13 and ‘14 for 14 titles.
“For girls basketball, it was always competitive,” Giesige said of the years in the GMC. “All the teams had good years. I’m sure the BBC is the same way.”
Giesige, who has been with the girls basketball program as a coach for 12 years, will miss being with the group of GMC coaches.
“That’s the one thing I’m going to miss,” admitted the Holgate girls coach. “I’m going to miss all the camaraderie with the other coaches.”
The Tigers are familiar with a couple of the teams in the BBC.
“Pettisville and Stryker, they have always been on our schedule,” stated Giesige. “With the other teams, we’ve been scrimmaging them.”
Like the boys team, the Holgate girls team plans to continue to play as many GMC teams as possible.
“We’re going to keep some of the teams on the schedule,” added Giesige.
