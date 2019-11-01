HOLGATE — Holgate Local Schools is seeking input regarding the invitation from the Buckeye Border Conference (BBC) to join its league for all competitive sports, excluding football.

Superintendent Kelly Meyers is asking Holgate High School students, parents, coaches, employees and community members to complete a short online survey by Friday, Nov. 8.

The survey can be found on the district website at www.holgateschools.org on the main page, and the district Twitter (@HolgateSchools) and Facebook pages.

“If someone does not have online access and would like to complete the survey, there will be paper copies available in each school office until Nov. 8,” said Meyers.

“We’re hoping to gain valuable input from a variety of stakeholders in the Holgate Local School District so that our committee can use the information as part of the process in forming a recommendation to our board of education to either join the BBC or stay in the Green Meadows Conference,” she added. “We appreciate those who will take the time to complete the survey and for the support of our community.”

Tags

Load comments