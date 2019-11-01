HOLGATE — Holgate Local Schools is seeking input regarding the invitation from the Buckeye Border Conference (BBC) to join its league for all competitive sports, excluding football.
Superintendent Kelly Meyers is asking Holgate High School students, parents, coaches, employees and community members to complete a short online survey by Friday, Nov. 8.
The survey can be found on the district website at www.holgateschools.org on the main page, and the district Twitter (@HolgateSchools) and Facebook pages.
“If someone does not have online access and would like to complete the survey, there will be paper copies available in each school office until Nov. 8,” said Meyers.
“We’re hoping to gain valuable input from a variety of stakeholders in the Holgate Local School District so that our committee can use the information as part of the process in forming a recommendation to our board of education to either join the BBC or stay in the Green Meadows Conference,” she added. “We appreciate those who will take the time to complete the survey and for the support of our community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.