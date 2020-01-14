Following a 3-2 vote by the Holgate board of education during Monday’s meeting, the Holgate High School athletic programs will continue competition in the Green Meadows Conference and turn down an invitation to the Buckeye Border Conference.
The vote was preceded by a recommendation from superintendent Kelly Meyers to join the BBC, which is currently comprised of seven schools: Edon, Fayette, Hilltop, Montpelier, North Central, Pettisville and Stryker. Edon, Hilltop and Montpelier currently compete in the Toledo Area Athletic Conference in football, which the BBC does not sponsor.
Holgate was extended an invitation to join the BBC in October 2019 in all sports except football. The Tigers will join Toledo Christian, Stryker and Lakeside Danbury in the newly-formed Northern 8 Football Conference for at least the 2020-2023 seasons.
Though the original invitation expressed a desire for a response in 60 days, the Holgate board was granted an extension from the original deadline.
However, the Green Meadows Conference reached out to the Holgate board following the conference’s Dec. 16 meeting stating “If we do not have a decision from Holgate (by the Jan. 15 GMC executive board meeting), the GMC principals will make a decision that is best for the GMC and our schools.”
