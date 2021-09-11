HOLGATE — After entering the 2021 season behind the eight-ball due to low numbers, injuries and COVID-19 quarantine attribution caught up to the Holgate football program as the school announced on Friday that the remainder of the 2021 varsity football season would be canceled.
The Tigers had to cancel games in the first two weeks of the season against Northern 8 Football Conference foes Toledo Christian and Sandusky St. Mary’s Central Catholic before finally playing on Sept. 3 against Danbury, a 40-0 loss.
Holgate was scheduled to play at Stryker on Friday but the game was announced as a cancellation on Thursday.
“We are unable to safely field a team for our student athletes due to continued injuries and COVID case/quarantine issues,” read a press release from Holgate Local Schools. “We thank our parents, athletic boosters, community and board of education for being understanding and supportive during this difficult time. We thank the Northern 8 Football Conference for their understanding and apologize for the inconvenience and negative impact on their seasons. Holgate wishes the N8FC the very best during the rest of the 2021 season.”
Holgate went 8-0 during its first season at the eight-man level in 2019 before becoming a charter member of the Northern 8 Football Conference in 2020 and finishing 5-3 in 2020.
Head coach Colton Wagner’s program entered the 2021 season with 12 varsity players on the roster, however, and injuries leading into the season’s first few weeks put the roster in a precarious situation.
