HOLGATE — Two major pieces of athletic news came out of Holgate’s Board of Education meeting on Monday evening, as the school’s administrators approved a move to the newly-formed Northern 8 Football Conference while also discussing an invitation from the Buckeye Border Conference to join in all other sports.
On the football side of things, the Tigers will join Toledo Christian, Stryker and Lakeside Danbury as members of the league. Toledo Christian and Stryker have committed to four years at the eight-man level and Holgate elected to do likewise, approving a recommendation for 2020-23 for eight-man football at both the junior high and high school levels.
The second piece of athletic discussion, however, was less concrete. The school was extended an invitation from Michael Lane, Pettisville’s high school principal and a member of the Buckeye Border Conference Executive Committee.
Citing Holgate’s addition as an opportunity to eliminate the double round-robin scheduling in volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball, the letter stated that the current member schools “strongly feel that Holgate would be an outstanding addition to our conference, as well as elevate the athletic competition and good sportsmanship our conference strives to achieve.”
The letter also expressed a desire for a response within the next 60 days in terms of interest in joining the league.
The Buckeye Border Conference is currently made up of seven schools: Edon, Fayette, Hilltop, Montpelier, North Central, Pettisville and Stryker.
Edon, Hilltop and Montpelier currently compete as football members of the Toledo Area Athletic Conference while North Central is in the early stages of forming its own varsity football program, currently competing at the junior high level.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.