STRYKER — A trio of holes-in-one were hit over the Labor Day weekend at Riverside Greens Golf Club in Stryker.
On Saturday, Mike Tusko of Bryan recorded an ace on the par-3, 135-yard 14th hole with a seven iron.
On Monday, Denny Hines, Bryan, earned his hole-in-one on the par-3, 185-yard sixth hole with a six iron while Jason Bentley of Archbold aced the par-3, 155-yard eighth hole with a seven iron.
